Worldwide waffling





Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has apologized for saying politicians should be put "against the wall" after critics took it to mean that she was advocating violence. The 16-year-old Swede made the comment in a speech to young activists in the Italian city of Turin last Friday (Dec 13). Thunberg later said she was making a literal translation from Swedish, in which the expression means to put someone on the spot with tough questions.











If you are fond of wildlife posts, a set of stunning pictures of the "night crawlers of the forest" that has surfaced on Twitter will delight you. More than the pictures, you will surely love the story behind the post that has been shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan. In his post, Kaswan shared four pictures - of a leopard, striped hyena, wild boar and a forest guard - photographed at a particular spot in the forest. All the three animals and the guard made an appearance at the same spot at separate timings on the same night. "The night crawlers of forest. Same location, same night.











In the end, fears of a Corbyn government and disdain for Jo Swinson's election campaign combined to defeat tactical voting. Over the past four weeks, the Observer has reported on constituency polls designed to assist voters wanting to oppose the Conservatives and stop Brexit. Last Sunday, we recommended candidates in 50 seats. Our results were not great. Non-Conservatives won only 13 of these seats; of these, nine were SNP gains in Scotland.











"Perhaps because the U.S. is such a large, large country, we don't think in terms of ourselves as being refugees often, even though people are moving. And so, climate refugee is not a term we use to describe ourselves even though every time something like this wildfire happens, clearly, we are moving, you know?" Cynthia Strecker thought aloud sitting in her son's South Berkeley home. She had moved there following the Kincade Fire in northern California late October this year. Ms. Cynthia, 73, a retired school teacher, has spent four decades living in the woods in Monte Rio, an idyllic town of just over 1,000 people along the Russian River, about 120 km northwest of Berkeley.



