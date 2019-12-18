BIT celebrates Victory Day

BIT students performing on stage on the occasion of Victory day on Monday. -AA





Bangladesh International Tutorial (BIT) on Monday celebrated the Victory Day with day-long elaborate programs in its main campus with befitting manners at sector no 12, Uttara New Model town Dhaka. Founding Principal of BIT Lubna Chowdhury attended the colorful events as the chief guest while Shad Earshad MP of Rangpur-3 and the son of former president of Bangladesh HM Earshad were present at the occasion as a special guest. Principal of BIT LubnaChowhdury in her speech said the country was liberated from the Pakistani forces on this day 49 years back through a nine months blood stained war of liberation.



