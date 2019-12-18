Bond writers demanding dismissal of sub-register

Kalmakanda UNO Zakir Hossain receiving a memorandum from bond writers and document writers at Kalmakanda in Netrokona on Tuesday. -AA





Bond writers of Kalmakanda land office have filed a memorandum demanding the deletion of the sub-register to Upazila Executive Officer Md Zakir Hossain in Kalmakanda Sub-Registrar's office on Tuesday. Accordingly, the document writing association has been conducting a protest from December 5 on various charges including corruption, nepotism, selfishness, misconduct against Sub-Registrar Rahmat Ullah Latif. It is disrupting the government's collection of millions of money, including increasing public suffering.







---AA Correspondent, Kalmakanda



