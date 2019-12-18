CVASU celebrates Victory Day

CVASU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Gautam Buddha Das holding a floral to pay homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War on Monday night.





The Victory Day has been celebrated at Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) through various events.





The Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Gautam Buddha Das paid homage to the memory of the heroic martyrs of the Liberation War at the Shaheed Minar of the University at 12:01 am on Monday. Later, flowers were presented at the Shaheed Minar on behalf of the university students and different organizations including teachers' associations, officers' associations, employees' unions, faculty, residential halls, and progressive teachers' forums.





After paying homage to the Shaheed Minar, homage paid with flowers at the murals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib. At 8am, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Gautam Buddha Das raised the national flag at the Shaheed Minar premises of the university.







In the afternoon, sports events took place at the university playground and after the game, the vice-chancellor distributed prizes among the winners.



A cultural program and discussion meeting was held at CVASU premises at 6pm. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Gautam Buddha Das was present as the chief guest at the meeting. . Dean of the Faculty of Fisheries Professor Dr M Nurul Absar Khan, Dean of the Faculty of Food Science and Technology Professor Dr Jannatara Khatun, Director of Poultry Research and Training Center Professor Dr Poritosh Kumar Bishshash, Registrar Mirza Farooq Imam, Director (Student Welfare) Professor Dr Mohammad Mezbah Uddin, Director of the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell Professor Dr Kabirul Islam Khan, Director (Research and Extension) Professor Dr Mohammad Alamgir Hossain, Proctor Professor Gautam Kumar Debnath, President of Teachers Association Dr Md Monirul Islam and the President of the Officers Association Dr Kazi Roksana Sultana were also present at the program, among others.





