International physics conference begins at CUET today

Conference Chair and Head of the Physics Department Professor Dr Md Mohi Uddin presenting the written statement of the international conference organized by CUET on Tuesday. -AA





A two-day international conference of the Department of Physics of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) begins on Wednesday.







Around 250 teachers, scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, professionals and experts from Australia, Canada, Japan, India, France, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Nigeria and Bangladesh will join the conference. The slogan of the conference is "Highlighting Innovations: Challenges in Physique."





The information was announced at a press conference on Tuesday at CUET's administrative building. Conference Chair and Head of the Physics Department Professor Dr Md Mohi Uddin presented the written statement.







Treasurer and Professor of Physics Dr Mohammad Belal Hossain, conference Secretary and Associate Professor of physics Dr Swapan Kumar Roy, Assistant Professor of Physics Dr Md Ashraf Ali, Joint Secretary of the conference and Assistant Professor of physics Dr Md Muktar Hossain, Joint Member Secretary of the Technical Committee and Lecturer of Physics Department Abdul Jalil, Assistant Registrar (Coordination) Moham-mad Fazlur Rahman and Public Relations Officer Muhammad Rashedul Islam were also present at the press conference.







The conference will feature 3 keynote speeches, 2 invited talk, 3 technical sessions and a poster presentation. This year, out of a total of 189 abstracts (research articles) that were initially accepted, 157 research articles (88 oral and 69 poster presentations) were selected for presentation at the conference.







The keynote speaker at the conference will be international nanotechnology expert and Professor at the University of Alberta, Canada Professor Dr Wayne K Hiebert, reno-wned Plasma Physicist and Professor of Physics at Jahangirnagar University Dr AA Mamun and internationally renowned Nuclear Scientist and Senior Professor of the Kolkata Shah Institute of Nuclear Physics Dr Sushant Lahiri.







The invited speakers will be International Nuclear Scientist and Professor of Malaysia's Sunway University Dr Maeen Uddin Khandaker and Distinguished Materialist and Professor of Physics at Kolkata University, India Dr Devanarayan Jana. CUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam will be the chief guest at the inauguration of the conference at the CUET Council Room on Wednesday, December 18th at 9 am.





The Emeritus Professor at Southeast University Dr M Shamsher Ali will be the conference speaker. Dean of the Faculty of Engine-ering and Technology Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim and CUET Professor of Physics and Registrar (Extra Duty) Professor Dr Farooq-uz-Zaman Chowdhury will be the special guests. Conference Chair and head of Department of Physical Sciences Professor Dr Md Mahi Uddin will preside over the conference.





Leave Your Comments