Victory Day event 'Bijoy Mela 2019' held





Marking the Victory Day, a daylong event titled 'Bijoy Mela 2019' was held on the Channel I premises in the capital yesterday. Jointly organized by Channel I and Grameenphone, the event was powered by IFIC Bank Limited.





With the slogan 'Ami Bangladesh', the daylong fair was inaugurated in the morning with releasing balloons in the presence of eminent singers Azad Rahman, Timir Nandi, Kader Kibria, Fakir Alamgir, Shaheen Samad, member of Swadhin Bangla Football Team Saidur Rahman Patel, gallantry award-winning freedom fighters, managing director of Channel I Faridur Reza Sagor, Grameenphone's Head of Operations Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, managing director and chief executive officer of IFIC Bank Limited Shah Alam Sarwar, representatives of civil society, veterans cultural personalities and others.











Led by eminent Rabindra Sangeet exponent Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, artistes of Surer Dhara presented a chorus rendition during the cultural segment of the event.





Child artists participated in a painting session based on the theme of the Liberation War.Moreover, various stalls at the fair were decorated with books, documents, photographs, films, diary of the Liberation War.









In the cultural segment, singer Rafiqul Alam, Fakir Alamgir, Kiran Chandra Roy, Shaheen Samad rendered songs, while artistes of Sur Bihar led by Anima Roy presented chorus 'Amra Sobai Raja', and artistes of 'Sera Nachiye', Junior Aid School, and others performed dances. The fair also featured mime show and exhibition.

