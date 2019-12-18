Former Windies legend Basil Butcher passes away





After the death of Bob Willis earlier this month, the cricketing fraternity has lost yet another legend; this time a legendary figure from the Carribean Islands. At the age of 86, Basil Fitzherbert Butcher passed away in South Florida on Monday (December 16th). The batsman from Guyana was battling an illness since long and finally rested in peace.





Basil Butcher represented his nation in 44 Tests for 11 years between 1958 and 1969, scoring 3104 runs at an average of 43.11. It is also worth mentioning that he amassed 486 runs at an average of 69.42, including scoring hundreds in Calcutta (now Kolkata) and Madras (now Chennai).





Not only this the first cricketer of Amerindian descent is also known for his knocks in England, having scored 133 at the iconic Lord's and an unbeaten 209 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham both in 1966. In the year 1970, Butcher was named as one of Wisden's Cricketers of the year. Reports agencies.







With the ball in hand, Butcher claimed a five-wicket haul against England in Port of Spain in 1968. In 43 Tests, he racked up seven centuries and 16 fifties. In addition to this, the late cricketer's consecutive hundreds in Sydney and Adelaide against Australia led Riche Benaud to label him as 'most difficult of all West Indians to get out'. His first-class career for Guyana was equally illustrious. From 169 first-class fixtures, he accumulated 11628 at an average of 49.90 with 31 centuries and 54 fifties.





The late cricketer's son Basil Butcher junior took to social media and conveyed the mourning of the passing of his father.





"With a heavy heart I announce our Dad, Husband, Brother, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and former Guyana and West Indies batting star Basil Butcher Sr. passed earlier this evening in Florida after a long illness." he said as quoted by dailystar.net He played his last Test against England at Headingley in Leeds in 1969. Butcher scored 35 and 91 in the first innings and second respectively that came in a losing cause.

Leave Your Comments