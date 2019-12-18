Int'l junior badminton series inaugurated

Youth and Sports Secretary Md Akhtar Hossain greetings with the participants during the inauguration ceremony of the Bangladesh International Challenge 2019 junior Badminton Tournament. -BBF





The 7th edition of the Yonex Sunrise Bangl-adesh International Challenge 2019 junior Badminton Tournament organized by Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF) officially inaugurated on Tuesday at the wooden floor of the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the capital to remark Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Youth and Sports Secretary Md Akhtar Hossain inaugurated the six-day long meet as chief guest. BBF President and Information Secretary Abdul Malek alongside Deputy Secretary General of Bangladesh Olympic Association Ashikur Rahman Miku, BBF General Secretary Amir Hossain Bahar and other officials were present at the inauguration ceremony.





A total of 72 shuttlers, including 50 men and 22 women, from six countries are participating in the tournament. Apart from hosts Bangladesh, Malay-sia, India, Nepal, USA and Thailand are taking take part in the six-day meet.







Earlier, the competitions of the senior category came to an end on December 15 while junior category will be held from today to December 22. Indian Laxman Sen clinched the men's single title while Thuy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam sealed title in the women's singles in senior category event. Premier Bank Ltd Chairman Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal handed over prizes among the winners as chief guest during the prize giving ceremony.





A total of 168 competitors, including 112 men and 56 women, from 19 countries took part in the senior category tournament. Apart from hosts Bangladesh, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Japan, Maldives, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, America, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Mauritius, Ireland, Vietnam, Iran and Wales also took part in the meet.





