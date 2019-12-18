Majestic Mushy hands Rajshahi first defeat



High-flying Rajshahi Royals was brought down to earth by a spirited Khulna Tigers who pulled off an upset 5-wicket victory to book top spot in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangla-desh Premier League (BPL) Chatto-gram leg at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Tuesday.





Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim led from the front with a magnificent batting display to help Khulna register their second win of the tournament. Rajshahi's all-rounder Shoaib Malik's breezy 50-ball 87 went in vain as Mushfiq produced an absolutely jaw-dropping spectacle for Khulna fans as he smashed a blistering 96 from a meager 51 balls.







The win has ensured that Khulna Titans go into the top of the table after securing second successive win and collecting four points. The 32-year-old dependable batsman notched up nine fours and four monster sixes in his 51-ball knock, turning the match in two crucial stands with Rilee Rossouw and Shamsur Rahman.





Mushfiq fell when Khulna needed just two runs to reach their goal. Robbie Frylinck however ensured there was no late drama sealing a superb win with two balls to spare. Khulna though suffered a few jitters when they lost their openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (7) in 25 runs during run chasing. It was left Mushfiq and Rilee Rossouw to lift the innings. The duo reached Khulna into 96 runs without further trouble until Rossouw was caught behind the stumps for 42 runs.







It left Khulna's hopes resting with Mushfiq, who added a game changing 61 with Shamsur to keep his side in contention, and by the time Shamsur was removed by Russell; Khulna still needed 31 runs. When Shamsur fell, the stage was set for the the player of the match Mushfiqur, roared on by a noisy Khulna fan contingent inside the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Shamsur faced 20 deliveries; hitting three textbook fours and a classic six. Andre Russell took two wickets for 41.





Earlier asked to bat first, Rajshahi's star all-rounder Shoaib Malik carved his way to 87 off 50 deliveries to give his side a formidable total in the ongoing BPL. It was not an ideal start for Rajshahi as they lost pugnacious Hazratullah Zazai cheaply and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.





Wickets kept tumbling but Malik held one end and scored at a brisk pace. He got able support from Ravi Bopara from the other end as the right-hander scored a brisk 40. The duo put on 106 runs for the fourth wicket before Mohammad Amir brought an end Malik's dazzling innings in the 18th over.







His innings was laced by eight fours and four sixes. He particularly harshed on leg spinner Aminul Islam as he clobbered three lofted sixes in the 16th over. Comilla Warriors will take on Rangpur Rangers today in the first match while Chattogram Challengers will face against Dhaka Platoon under the lights at the same day.





