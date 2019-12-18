US Director of Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, in Washington, US, December 10, this year. -Reuters



The so-called Phase One trade deal between Washington and Beijing has been "absolutely completed," a top White House adviser said on Monday, adding that US exports to China will double under the agreement.





"They're ... going to double our exports to China," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox News Channel.





Under the trade agreement announced last week, Washington will reduce some tariffs on Chinese imports in exchange for Chinese purchases of agricultural, manufactured and energy products increasing by about $200 billion over the next two years.





While US officials have touted the deal, Chinese officials have been more cautious, emphasizing that the trade dispute has not been completely settled. "Make no mistake about it: the deal is done, the deal is completed," Kudlow later told reporters at the White House.







"The deal is absolutely completed." Asked if officials still planned to sign the deal the first week of January, Kudlow said: "That's the hope." Translations were still being worked out but he did not expect any changes to the final Phase One agreement, he added.







On Sunday, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said a date for senior US and Chinese officials' signing of the accord has not yet been determined. Kudlow told reporters at the White House on Monday that the second phase of talks would start "pretty soon" but offered no specific date.







"Phase Two and its outcome will depend in some way on the success of Phase One. The two are going to be linked," he said. US President Donald Trump has said negotiations on a Phase Two trade deal between the two economic giants would start immediately.





Trade relief drives US high-yield ETF price to two-year high The price of the largest US high-yield bond exchange-traded fund hit a two-year top on Monday as optimism about the "phase one" US-China trade deal pushed investors into riskier corners of the market.







The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF rose to $87.83, the highest since Jan. 26, 2018. The second-largest US junk bond ETF by market capitalization, the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, reached its highest since June 20, 2019 at a peak of $109.47 and could also climb to a two-year high if the rally continues this week, reports Reuters.







While Washington has touted the deal, Chinese officials have been more cautious, emphasizing that the trade dispute has not been completely settled.





The bullish trade news also benefited other higher-risk securities, including US stocks, which recorded all-time highs, with the Dow passing its November closing high and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marking record closes for the third straight session.Safe-haven assets like US Treasury yields were hit, driving the spread between US corporate and government bonds tighter.





The spread of US investment-grade credit yields over safer Treasuries was just 105 basis points at the close of trade on Friday, the tightest since March 2018, according to the ICE BofA corporate index. The spread of the equivalent high-yield index .MERH0A over Treasuries was 371 basis points, the lowest since May 2019.





---Reuters, Washington

