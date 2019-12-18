Heat of onion price hike cooling down



It is a good news that the price of onion is coming down gradually in the markets after remaining sky high for several months. The sudden rise of this essential item in the markets was the recent talk of the country.





The prices of onion started climbing from mere Tk 25 per kg and had reached up to Tk 300 per kg in some places in the country. The prices in the city markets varied in between Tk 200 and 250per kg.





The government took a number of steps even arranged air flight of the goods from abroad but in vain. It was not coming down to a reasonable level. It remained beyond the reach of the general people for a couple of months.





At last it reduced to Tk 50-60 per kg in the retail level now. The price is still not a satisfactory level but at least it would help the people to relieve a sigh of relief.







The traders as well as the consumers hope that the price would go down further in coming weeks as the farmers already began harvesting new crop from the fields. The newly harvested green onion is also available in the market at a reasonable prices.





The long line of consumers before the truck selling onion at government fixed prices has also been waning. The public sector company Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has been selling the imported onion at Tk 45 per kilogram to cool down the over heated prices of this essential item.







A truck full of onion was seen standing before the Kalmilata market in Tejgaon last evening for selling onion at Tk 45 per kg but there was hardly any buyer. Only a few weeks ago there were several hundred people to buy a few kilogram onions from the government sponsored OMS as the prices in the retail markets were sky high.





As he failed to bring the price under control Minister for Commerce Tipu Munshi had been under heavy pressure from various quarters. His immediate resignation was also demanded from various quarters.







It is true that a minister alone is not responsible for creating acute crisis of an essential item in the market. There are many reasons for pushing the prices of such an essential item sky high. Besides production shortfall or supply shortage, the trade syndicates at different whole sale markets are also one of the main players of creating artificial crisis in the retail markets and pushing the prices up.







The importers and traders always run for profit. They try to bring huge amount in their pockets by selling imported goods or stockpiled items. But there should be some mechanism so that none can make extra profit by controlling the market or stockpiling a particular item. People cannot be left to the profit mongers in the name of open market economic policy.





The government has a vital role to play and create a mechanism so that the people do not become subject of exploitation by the so-called private traders. They should always remain alert about the unholy alliances among the trade syndicates who always try to make extra profit out of artificial crisis. Precautionary measures should also be taken before the crisis goes beyond control.







Lack of any preventive measures from the government side before the crisis go beyond control was one of the main reasons of acute crisis of this essential item this time. There was also a rumor that the prices of some other spices went up suddenly. But that did not get wide coverage among the consumers.







Therefore, the consumers were saved from another bite of price hike of such an essential item.











---Rafiq Hasan, AA

