Published:  12:49 AM, 18 December 2019

Patacon

Ingredients

*    2 to 4 plantains

*    1 plantain smasher or 1 rolling pin

*    Cooking oil

*    1 cup of hot water

*    Salt (to taste)

Instructions

1.      Peel the plantains and cut them in more or less big chunks

2.      Fry the pieces of plantain in hot oil for 5 minutes on each side or until lightly brown; then remove the plantains and place them on paper towels to remove excess oil.

3.      Mix hot water and salt.

4.      Flatten the plantain chunks using either a plantain smasher or a rolling pin, soak them in the water-salt mixture for 2-3 seconds and reserve for a few minutes.

5.      Fry the flattened plantains until crispy and golden brown; place on paper towels (again) to remove excess oil.


