



Ingredients





* 2 to 4 plantains







* 1 plantain smasher or 1 rolling pin





* Cooking oil





* 1 cup of hot water





* Salt (to taste)





Instructions





1. Peel the plantains and cut them in more or less big chunks







2. Fry the pieces of plantain in hot oil for 5 minutes on each side or until lightly brown; then remove the plantains and place them on paper towels to remove excess oil.





3. Mix hot water and salt.





4. Flatten the plantain chunks using either a plantain smasher or a rolling pin, soak them in the water-salt mixture for 2-3 seconds and reserve for a few minutes.





5. Fry the flattened plantains until crispy and golden brown; place on paper towels (again) to remove excess oil.





