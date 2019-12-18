Ingredients
* 2 to 4 plantains
* 1 plantain smasher or 1 rolling pin
* Cooking oil
* 1 cup of hot water
* Salt (to taste)
Instructions
1. Peel the plantains and cut them in more or less big chunks
2. Fry the pieces of plantain in hot oil for 5 minutes on each side or until lightly brown; then remove the plantains and place them on paper towels to remove excess oil.
3. Mix hot water and salt.
4. Flatten the plantain chunks using either a plantain smasher or a rolling pin, soak them in the water-salt mixture for 2-3 seconds and reserve for a few minutes.
5. Fry the flattened plantains until crispy and golden brown; place on paper towels (again) to remove excess oil.
