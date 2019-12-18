Plantain chips





Ingredients





* 2 unripe green plantains





* 1 teaspoon paprika





* Salt and fresh ground pepper





Instructions





1. Using a sharp knife cut both ends off the plantain. This will make it easy to grab the skin of the plantains. Slit a shallow line down the long seam of the plantain, peel only as deep as the peel. Remove plantain peel by pulling it back. If plantains is straight from the fridge, you can run it through hot water to prevent ease with peeling.





2. Slice the plantains thinly with the help of slicer/mandolin for consistent results.





3. Mix plantains, salt and paprika. Toss them together.





4. Heat up a large skillet or cast iron with oil up to ½ inch- medium-high heat until hot but not smoking.





5. Fry the plantain slices in batches, turning once, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Do not overcrowd the pan (it will make the plantains to be soggy and absorb excess oil).





6. Use a slotted spoon, transfer the fried plantains and drain on paper towels.





7. Store in a sealed container or serve with salsa.

