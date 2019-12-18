Christmas and New Year festivity at Amari Dhaka



The month of December rekindles the mood for festivals as the jingles of the bells draw closer - an indication of the nearing Christmas Amari Dhaka is all set to celebrate the Christmas & New Year's Eve with a host of mouth-watering specialties and special festival getaways and exciting spa gift hampers to reflect the warm and welcoming nature of Christmas.





To begin with, for the entire month of December, Cascade Lobby Lounge will feature a mouth-watering array of Christmas special desserts, including a selection of special retail cake shop, Christmas special Mocha cake and Nutella & Pistachio Brule Crepe Suzette to soothe your sweet tooth.





Next comes the Christmas Disney Brunch at Amaya on 25th December from 11.30 am to 4.00 pm. The brunch is fun-filled for an entire family which will feature delicious additional offerings and fun activities for kids at BDT 3500 NET, BOGO applicable. Guests can enjoy the swimming pool, activities with Santa Claus, Disney Mascots and even be dazzled with a magic and ventriloquism show.





The interactive dinner buffet at Amaya will boast Christmas style roasted turkey with braised brussels sprout, potato lyonnais and cranberry for Christmas eve and Christmas dinner on 24thand 25thDecemberat BDT 4500 netper person, BOGO applicable.







But the fun doesn't end there. Enjoy a different themed dinner buffet every night between 28 December, 2019 and 3rd January, 2020 at Amaya Food Gallery with special buy one get three offer for Dutch Bangla Bank Cardholders. Moreover, end 2019 with a bang at the Winter Wonderland Masquerade themed dinner buffet on 31st December at BDT 4500 net with exclusive offers for couples.







Amari Dhaka is also offering Festival Getaway Package with their Junior Suite available at BDT 14,999 NET per room per night for double occupancy from Dec 20, 2019 till Jan 10, 2020. The package also includes buffet breakfast and couple buffet dinner at Amaya Food Gallery, 25% Discount on Disney Brunch (Saturday only) and much more. Guests can also avail BDT 1500 cash voucher for Breeze Spa treatment and be allowed the flexibility of late check-out until 6 pm depending on availability. And of course the package includes free usage of WiFi, Pool and Fit Centre.





Leave Your Comments