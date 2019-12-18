



Victor Witter Turner was a British cultural anthropologist best known for his work on symbols, rituals, and rites of passage. He completed his PhD at University of Manchester in 1955. Like many of the Manchester anthropologists of his time, he also became concerned with conflict. He developed the new concept of social drama in order to account for the symbolism of conflict and crisis resolution among Ndembu villagers. As a professor at the University of Chicago in the late 1950s, Turner began to apply his study of rituals and rites of passage to world religions and the lives of religious heroes. Turner died on 18 December 1983 in Charlottesville, Virginia.



