Jean-Baptiste Lamarck was a French naturalist, biologist, and soldier. He is best remembered for proposing 'Lamarckism', an idea that states that acquired characters are inheritable. He was born in an impoverished aristocratic family with a centuries-old custom of military service. His book 'Flore françoise,' published in 1778, brought him great acclaim. Lamarck's career changed dramatically in 1793 when he was appointed professor of invertebrate zoology at the prestigious Muséum national d'histoire naturelle. In 1779, Lamarck gained membership to the French Academy of Sciences. He later became involved in the botanical garden, Jardin des Plantes, and was subsequently appointed to the chair of botany in 1788. On 18 December 1829, Lamarck died in Paris. He was 85.

Leave Your Comments