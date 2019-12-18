With more than 6500 hymns under his belt, each of which gave and still gives a soulful rendition of his beliefs and thoughts and an easy way to preach the words of Gospel, Charles Wesley was truly a messenger of God. Coming from a family wherein his father served as a rector, priesthood was natural choice for Charles to take up. However, the path wasn't an easy one as he was left disheartened and depressed with people rejecting his belief. However, Charles soon experienced a conversion which not only changed him but made preaching a lot comfortable. He soon walked the path of George Whitefield open-air preaching method, which led to the initiation of the Methodist denomination of Christianity, of which he was one of the founding members.



Leave Your Comments