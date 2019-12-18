What about Dhaka?





Delhi, India, is under severe air pollution. The citizens of the state are facing a serious health risk. In this situation, the Delhi government has been decided to close all schools till November 5. The CM requested to stop all the constructions activities for several days to minimize air pollution.







In May 2014, the World Health Organization announced New Delhi as the most polluted city in the world. According to a study, as many as 10,000 people a year may die prematurely in Delhi as a result of air pollution. Every year Delhi has to face serious air pollution. The air pollution affects surface water, flora, fauna, etc. which ultimately affect the survivability of human being especially children and senior citizens.







They mostly suffer lung and heart diseases. PM10 is particulate matter 10 micrometers or less in diameter, PM2.5 is particulate matter 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter. These are the major components of air pollution. PM2.5 is generally described as fine particles which that affects the lungs through inhalation and then transmit to heart results in premature heart failure and death.





A study by IIT Kanpur states that the two most consistent sources for PM10 and PM2.5 are secondary particles and vehicles. Secondary particles themselves are generated by industry and vehicles. Particles from coal and diesel are more harmful than windblown dust. PM2.5 pollution caused 350,000 premature deaths in Europe in 2000. Not only Delhi, most of the megacities in Europe and the USA are at risk of severe air pollution.







The air quality index (AQI) is a scale designed to help understand the impact of air quality on health. The AQI scale measures the air pollution level. Public health risks increase as the AQI rises. AQI Category (range) value indicates 0-50 is good, 51-100 is moderate, 101-200 is polluted, 201-300 is highly polluted, ?300 is severely polluted. On 2nd November in Delhi, the AQI value was 544 which have been created a hazardous situation.





The index is based on the presence of several pollutants like ground-level ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide in the clean air.





The scenario of Dhaka is very close to Delhi in terms of air quality. The average air quality index of Dhaka is almost 200 (sometimes it exceeds 200) which indicate polluted air. Overpopulation, Industrialization, vehicles run on diesel, brick kilns, construction works are the main reasons for this situation.







Every year the population of this city is increasing. To ensure the citizens' facility, constructions of road, highway and residential area, the number of vehicles is also increasing which results in the rising pollution. Air is getting worse. Different diseases are the consecutive effect. The rate of cancer, heart, and lung diseases are high.





The lung is affected through inhalation, after that, the particulate matter is transmitted from lungs to heart through the blood which causes irregular heartbeats and so many heart diseases. Premature death is increasing. Children and older peoples are suffering the most. The situation is getting worse day by day. The government needs to think about this important issue.







They have to try their level best to control or reduce pollution. If not so, then time is not so far when all the people are collapsed like Delhi. In AQI, Dhaka has been red-listed already. Before getting too late, the government should take this matter seriously and fix a goal to control air pollution as well as limit the AQI below 100.





The writer is a Lecturer, Department of Animal Science, Bangladesh Agricultural University

E mail: bau.sagor73@gmail.com

