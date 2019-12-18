'Australia working closely with Bangladesh'





Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Women Marise Payne has said her country is working closely with Bangladesh on Indian Ocean regional issues, including providing humanitarian support to address the Rohingya crisis.





The Australian minister also said Australia is closely working with Bangladesh in strengthening education, trade and investment linkages further.She made the remarks while announcing appointment of Jeremy Bruer as Australia's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh, reports UNB.Minister Payne thanked outgoing High Commissioner Julia Niblett for her contributions to advancing Australia's interests in Bangladesh since 2016.





Bruer will arrive in Bangladesh in mid-January, said the Australian High Commission in Dhaka.Australia and Bangladesh enjoy a warm and constructive relationship, founded on strong community links, shared Commonwealth values and sporting ties.Australia was one of the first nations to recognize Bangladesh's independence in 1971.Since then, Payne said, they have established a strong and growing economic relationship with two-way trade now valued at $2.4 billion annually.





Bruer is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and is currently Assistant Secretary, Southeast Asia Maritime Branch.He has previously served overseas as Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates; High Commissioner to Vanuatu; Deputy Head of Mission, Australian Embassy, Riyadh; and Second Secretary, Australian High Commission, Port Moresby.





In Canberra, he has served with DFAT as Assistant Secretary, Papua New Guinea and Fiji Branch; Director, Iraq Rehabilitation Unit, Iraq Task Force; Executive Officer, International Organisations Branch; and Executive Officer, Pacific Islands Branch.Bruer holds a Master of Arts from the University of Melbourne and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Adelaide.





