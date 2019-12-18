ICT prosecutors want to know who prepared Razakars list

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) prosecutors speaking at a press conference on Tuesday at ICT premises. -AA

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) prosecutors want to know who have prepared the list of Razakars released by the Liberation War Affairs Ministry which included ICT Chief Prosecutor Advocate Ghulam Arieff Tipoo. Prosecutors came up with the demand at a press briefing at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) premises on Tuesday.







ICT prosecutor Sultan Mahmud Simon read out a statement of Ghulam Arieff Tipoo, where he said, "I am present here with saddened mind. I am astonished, surprised, disheartened and humiliated as the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has included my name in the Razakars list."







"I think anti-liberation forces are still working in the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and undoubtedly, this list has been prepared intentionally." He said, "This list has questioned the government, has questioned prime minister, has questioned the whole nation. Law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies will have to find out who have prepared the list."





Liberation War Affairs Ministry has shown uttered neglect by releasing and publishing the list of Razakars without doing necessary scrutiny, he said.







He also hopes that the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs will come to understand its mistake and take steps to correct the error immediately and carry out publicity through media very soon.





Tipoo also said he thought anti-liberation force at the liberation war affairs ministry did the act intentionally. He demanded investigation over how his name was included in the Razakars list and steps against the misconduct.





Prosecutor Zead Al Malum said on different occasions the Chief Prosecutor Office and investigation agency of the tribunal sought information about anti-liberation element from the home ministry but to no avail. "We also don't know the answer."





Meanwhile, the Chief Prosecutor Office yesterday sent a letter to the home minister seeking information about the basis of the Razakar list, a prosecutor said.





Ghulam Arieff Tipoo is a gazetted freedom fighter and now receiving monthly government allowance for the freedom fighter. The Language Movement icon Tipoo was awarded Ekushey Padak.







The name of Tipoo has been included in the list of Razakars published on Sunday, although he along with other family members was in favor of the Liberation War from the beginning from Chhatra Union of NAP-Communist Party.





