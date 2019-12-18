ASEM calls for sustainable repatriation of Rohingya





Foreign ministers of ASEM (Asia-Europe Meeting) member countries have called for durable solution of Rohingya crisis through ensuring dignified and sustainable repatriation of those forcibly displaced people to their land of origin in Myanmar.





The call which, also sought conducive conditions inside Myanmar for commencing repatriation as well as accountability over the atrocity committed against Rohingyas, was adopted by the ministers at the Chair' statement during the 14th Foreign Minister's Meeting of ASEM held in Madrid, Spain on Monday.





State minister for foreign affairs Md. Shahriar Alam led the Bangladesh delegation at the meeting where he put emphasis on the need of decisive global collective actions to ensure voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar, a press release said on Tuesday.







He insisted that the international community needs to put pressure on Myanmar for ensuring accountability and justice for the atrocities committed against the Rohingyas in Myanmar, reports BSS.





The state minister also called upon the international community to address the issue of climate change on most immediate basis.





He explained the challenges faced by Bangladesh as a climate vulnerable country, and the initiatives taken by the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to address the enormous challenge.







Shahriar also highlighted different achievements of Bangladesh, particularly in the area of women empowerment and gender parity at the meeting, inaugurated by the King of Spain.





On the sidelines of ASEM, the state minister also held bilateral meetings with deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Ireland, foreign ministers of Austria, Poland, Indonesia, deputy ministers for foreign affairs of Russia, Spain and Czech Republic.





At the bilateral meetings, Shahriar Alam invited the Foreign Ministers of ASEM Members States to invest in Bangladesh.The ASEM Finance Ministers' meeting will take place in Dhaka in mid 2020.





