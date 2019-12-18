'BD top gender-neutral country in South Asia'





Bangladesh has secured the top rank among the South Asian countries and the 50th position out of 153 countries globally for closing the gender gap.







According to World Economic Forum (WEF), Global Gender Gap Report-2020, Bangladesh closed 72.6% of its overall gender gap in the last year. Bangladesh was in the 91st position in its 2006 report. The report said, "It is the only country in the world where women have had a longer tenure than men at the helm of the state over the past 50 years.





This contributes to the strong performance on the Political Empowerment sub index (score of 54.5%, 7th)," it said. In Bangladesh there are only 8% of women in the cabinet and only 20% in parliament, it added. The report said only one in 10 leadership roles is occupied by a woman (139th), and the estimated average annual income of women is 40% that of the men.







In the economic sphere, as of 2018, 38% of adult women were part of the labor force (up from 34% in 2017), compared with 84% of men, it reads. Iceland remained the world's most gender-neutral country on the World Economic Forum's Gender Gap Report followed by Norway and Finland. Pakistan, Iraq and Yemen occupy the last three positions as the least gender-neutral countries in the world.





WEF said Albania, Canada, Costa Rica, Latvia, Switzerland, South Africa and Spain had all leapfrogged the UK in closing the gender gap across politics, economics, health and education since the last audit in 2018.





The time it will take to close the gender gap narrowed to 99.5 years in 2019. While an improvement on 2018 -- when the gap was calculated to take 108 years to close -- it still means parity between men and women across health, education, work and politics will take more than a lifetime to achieve, the WEF said.





The WEF, which organizes the annual meeting of politician and business leaders in Davos, Switzerland, said so little progress had been made in tackling the problem that it would take 100 years to close the global gender gap.







