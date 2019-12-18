'We will build a Bangladesh free of communalism'





Awami League (AL) General Secretary Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is proceeding towards building a Bangladesh free of communal and evil forces. He said, "We will build our beloved motherland and Bangabandhu's dreamt land as a country free from communal and evil forces.







Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we along with the people will uproot the poison of communalism." The minister made the remarks while speaking at a discussion in city on Tuesday. On the occasion of Victory Day, AL organized the discussion at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city with Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina in the chair.





AL Publicity and Publication Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Aminul Islam Amin conducted the discussion."In the 48th anniversary of the victory, we can say with pride that we have stood up with our heads high," Quader said.





As Sheikh Hasina is here, Bangladesh is marching forward as the role model for development in the world, he said.AL general secretary urged the party leaders and activists to take a vow on the occasion of the Victory Day to start a new journey being purified through the ongoing purging drive declared by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







AL Advisory Council Members Amir Hossain Amu and Tofail Ahmed, Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury, Central Working Committee Member Mofazzel Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Joint General Secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanok, General Secretaries of Dhaka City North and South AL SM Mannan Kochi and Humayun Kabir also addressed the discussion, among others.





Leave Your Comments