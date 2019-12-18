AL using Liberation War as political tool: BNP





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the government is using the Liberation War as a tool to make political gains. He came up with the allegation while speaking at a gathering in front of their party's Nayapaltan central office before taking out a rally, marking the Victory Day.





Fakhrul said, "They (govt) have made a list of Razakars and making various remarks. What's the need of making such a list after 48 years People are saying there're many errors in the list… this is the list that was made by Pakistanis."







"The government has made the list of Razakars with a political motive. They use the Liberation War as a political tool and the list is the outcome of that. They're making the lists of freedom fighters and Razakars dropping the names of real ones only to make their political gains," the BNP leader further said.The government on Sunday published the list of 10,789 Razakars in the first phase.





Fakhrul said though Awami League claims of upholding the Liberation War spirit, the fact is that it is the party that has destroyed all the spirit of the Liberation War and established the one-party Baksal rule deceiving people.He said Awami League 'usurped' power by snatching people's all the basic rights. "They've failed to deliver on all fronts. They've turned Bangladesh into a failed country by ruining the economy and politicizing the judiciary."





