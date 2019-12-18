Slow pace of Cumilla-Noakhali road work causes public suffering









The construction of the regional Cumilla-Noakhali four-lane road is progressing at a snail’s pace, causing sufferings for commuters.





Construction of the 59-kilometre road was supposed to be completed within 2020, but it appears that the deadline will be missed. Roads and Highways Department of Cumilla has been supervising the construction of 45km stretch of the road.





Expressing disappointment over the slow pace of work, locals complained that the dusty under-construction road has been causing immense sufferings for last two years.





Commuters said the construction of 17-kilometer road from Lalmai to Laksam is yet to start.





Dr Mohammad Ahad Ullah, executive engineer of Cumilla Roads and Highways Department, said the four-lane road was supposed to be completed by 2020.





“It will take one more year beyond the deadline to complete,” he said without elaborating further.

Leave Your Comments