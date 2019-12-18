Kuet punishes 27 students





Eight students of the Khulna University for Science and Technology (Kuet) were suspended and six others were fined for breaching discipline.





Besides, the university also issued warnings to 13 others.





The authorities concerned took the punitive action against 27 students of the university in connection with the tiff among students of Amar Ekushey and Fazlul Haque residential halls over playing a football match on November 1, said a press release issued on Tuesday.





Al Arafat Abir, Rahat Ahmed Imon, and Shahin Alam were suspended for six terms, Akib Javed and Tariqul Islam for four terms and Rashad Rafid and Sudip Biswas for two terms, and Nasir Uddin for one term.

