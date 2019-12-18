Published:  01:31 PM, 18 December 2019

Man held while entering Bangladesh illegally

Man held while entering Bangladesh illegally

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man while he was entering the country illegally from Lebutala Royel Mastar Ghat in Maheshpur upazila early Wednesday.

A patrol team of BGB’s Jululi border outpost conducted a drive in the area and arrested the man.

He was entering the country from India without valid documents, said Qamrul Hasan, additional director of BGB-58 Khalishpur Battalion.

The arrestee, who has not been named, was handed over to Maheshpur Police Station.

Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Countrywide

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »