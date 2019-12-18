Man held while entering Bangladesh illegally

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man while he was entering the country illegally from Lebutala Royel Mastar Ghat in Maheshpur upazila early Wednesday.
A patrol team of BGB’s Jululi border outpost conducted a drive in the area and arrested the man.
He was entering the country from India without valid documents, said Qamrul Hasan, additional director of BGB-58 Khalishpur Battalion.
The arrestee, who has not been named, was handed over to Maheshpur Police Station.
Leave Your Comments
Latest News