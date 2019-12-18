2 suspects arrested over Chinese man’s murder in Dhaka





Two suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of a Chinese man in the capital’s Banani area.





The identities of the arrestees could not be known immediately.





Gao Jian, 48, was found buried behind his office-cum-residence in Banani on December 11.





A team of Detective Branch (DB) north arrested the suspects during drives from 8pm Tuesday to early Wednesday in the area, said Mashiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of DB (north) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.





Police said they would disclose the details later.

