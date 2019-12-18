37 new dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs





Thirty-seven new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.





Twenty-one of them were hospitalised in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a regular update.





A total of 101,113 people were hospitalised with dengue in the country since January.





Among those who were hospitalised, 100,660 made full recovery, the DGHS said.





Currently, 187 patients, including 126 in the capital, are being treated at different hospitals.





The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research has received 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. It has reviewed 223 of them and confirmed 141 deaths.

Leave Your Comments