Keraniganj Factory Fire: Death toll climbs to 20





The death toll from the deadly Keraniganj plastic factory fire rose to 20 after another victim succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.





Shohag, 19, was being treated at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.





“He passed away around noon,” said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.





The fire, sparked by a gas cylinder explosion at Prime Plastic factory at Hijaltola, killed a worker on the spot and injured 34 others on December 11.





Nineteen of the victims died at the hospital until December 15.

