Shahzad guides Rangers to 181 against Warriors





Afghanistan batsman Mohammad Shahzad guided Rangpur Rangers to a challenging total of 181 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs against Cumilla Warriors in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Wednesday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.





Rangers won the toss and opted to bat first. They amassed 49 runs in just 4.2 overs riding on the aggressive batting approach of Shahzad. Rangers lost other opener - Mohammad Naim - early for eight, but that did not prevent them from scoring a big total.





Shahzad completed his fifty off 21 deliveries and ended on 61 off 27 with seven fours and four sixes. Besides him, Tom Abell (25), Mohammad Nabi (26), Lewis Gregory (21) kept the scoreboard of the rangers afloat.





Nadif Chowdhury (15) and Arafat Sunny (15) also contributed with the bat to put up a challenging total on the board.





Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman bagged two wickets conceding 25 runs in four overs while Sunzamul Islam, Al Amin Hossain and Soumya Sarkar also took one wicket each for the Warriors.





Leave Your Comments