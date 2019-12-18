Arrest people who set afire street boy: HC to police





The High Court on Wednesday ordered the officer-in-charge of Motijheel Police Station to arrest people who set on fire a 10-year-old street boy in Fakirapool area of the capital.





The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman gave the order after hearing a writ petition filed by lawyer Md Moniruzzaman.





It also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to submit a report within 40 days to inform what steps have been taken in this regard.





The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has been made respondent.





According to media reports, Selim, the street boy, was set on fire on Monday afternoon.





Bacchu Mia, inspector of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, said the boy was brought to the burn unit around 4:30pm. He could only provide his name.





It is still unclear why the boy was set on fire.





Tariqul Islam, on-duty doctor of the unit, said the boy suffered 27 percent burns and was in a critical condition.





Jalal Uddin, sub-inspector of Motijheel Police Station, said they have spoken with the boy.





“The boy told us that a rickshaw puller had set him on fire,” he said. “We’re trying to find witnesses to know what happened.”









