Diner Sheshe





"I saw your Humans of Bombay post yesterday and think it was very one sided. I want to tell you my story, to give you the other side of what's been going on. I moved to Delhi 9 months ago.







Last Sunday, I had returned from a wedding and decided to go shop for groceries at the Community Centre near New Friends Colony. I had no idea about the ongoing protests at that point, but I found it a little odd that I was not getting any cabs to get there. I decided to walk because it's less than a KM away from where I live. That was around 3 PM.





Once I got there, everything was shutting down - all they said was that, 'something's going on in the back'. Having no choice, I decided to walk towards home again. At that point the protest was coming from the opposite side of the road - there were about 100 people. They were vandalizing private cars parked on the road and not letting anyone pass. As I got to the lane about 100 metres from my house, they burnt a public bus in front of my eyes.





They were about 10-12 men - I don't know who they were, but they were definitely not cops. As a few of us were standing diagonally opposite and watching in horror, when these 2 young men charged at us with large stones and began pelting! They were a part of the protest mob and the only thing we could do at that point was run. At this point, others from that protest stopped these 2, but carried on.





Honestly, as a citizen of India - I understand the sentiment. CAB clubbed with NRC is unconstitutional and against the secular fabric of our country. But how was this a silent protest? You cannot disassociate from a mob that you took support of, at one point, and then say you have nothing to do with their actions. If you really want to fight the bill, go to the elected representatives of your constituencies, and put pressure on them. What is the point of burning our country and pelting stones at your fellow citizens… who were just harmlessly watching? Is that democracy?"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

