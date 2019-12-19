Worldwide waffling





The PM will include the provision in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) when he brings it back to the Commons for the crucial vote on Friday. The WAB will finally implement Mr Johnson's Brexit deal so Britain leaves the EU on January 31, triggering an 11-month 'implementation period' whereby EU rules will still apply here but the UK will have no role in making decisions. The WAB states that the transition period - due to end in December 2020 - can be prolonged by up to two years if both sides agree.











Police in Dubai have arrested the suspected head of a cocaine trafficking gang described as the most wanted man in the Netherlands. Ridouan Taghi, 41, who was wanted on international arrest warrants for murder and drug trafficking, was held at a house in the Gulf emirate on Monday. Taghi , who was born in Morocco, gained international notoriety in September when a Dutch lawyer for a state witness in a case against him was shot dead near his home in Amsterdam. The Dutch police chief, Erik Akerboom, said Taghi's arrest was of "great importance for the Netherlands". Dubai police said Taghi entered the city through its airport using a passport and a visa with a fake identity.









China is prioritizing its diplomatic relations with Europe, a top Chinese foreign policy official said, highlighting Beijing's efforts to become less dependent on the United States following months of trade tensions. "We see Europe as an important cooperation partner and a priority on our diplomatic agenda," Mr Wang Yi, a state councillor who also serves as foreign minister, said on Monday (Dec 16) during a visit to Europe, according to the state news agency Xinhua.











Nationals leader Michael McCormack is acting as the country's prime minister from Wagga Wagga, claiming the regional New South Wales town as the "nation's capital". As Scott Morrison takes time off to holiday with family ahead of Christmas in an undisclosed location, McCormack, as deputy prime minister, will serve in the role until Thursday. Speaking at a press conference in Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, McCormack praised the opportunity to serve from his home town in the electorate of Riverina. "Wagga Wagga of course back in the early 1900s had its hand up to be the nation's capital, well it's taken a bit over a hundred years and it is finally the nation's capital," McCormack said.



