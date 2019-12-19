What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi star, prominent cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already attracted 93k viewers and many fans have expressed their love through comment. "Happy victory day" AR Rabbe, fb











Popular actress Pori Moni posted a picture on her FB page. The photos have already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Very nice" Amit Dutta, fb









Facebook user Piyush Sachdeva posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Excellent!" Shivam Sharma, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress and model Nusrat Imrose Tisha posted a picture on her FB page with her husband and film director, producer and screenwriter Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Best couple" Arnob Mahmud Niloy, fb



Leave Your Comments