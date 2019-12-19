Guests pose for a photo on Tuesday during a seminar on financial management held at BUBT. -AA





A seminar on 'Public Financial Management: Panacea for Good Governance' was organized at Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) on Tuesday. Dept of Accounting of BUBT organized the seminar to celebrate its Accounting Day-2019.







Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Comptroller and Auditor Gen of Bangladesh spoke as the Chief Guest. Explaining government accounting system, he said that as public accounting domain is everybody's domain we should know how government money is flowing.







He also emphasized that auditors should focus on the purpose of a project when they approve an audit report. He informed that more than 1 lac audit reports now under dust for their unfairness. Prof Dr Shafique Ahmed Siddique, Chairman, BUBT Trust also spoke as the special guest while Prof Md Abu Saleh, Vice Chancellor, BUBT was the session chair.





Dr M Harunur Rashid, former professor, Department of Accounting andInformation Systems, University of Dhaka presented the keynote paper. Prof Dr Syed Masud Husain, Dean, Faculty of Business and of Social Sciences delivered the welcome speech.







Leave Your Comments