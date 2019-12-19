Victory Day celebrated in Kolkata

Prime Minister’s International Affairs Adviser Dr Gowhar Rizvi addressing the Victory Day celebrations in Kolkata, India. -AA





Bangladesh Deputy High Commission based in Kolkata, India organized gala celebrations to commemorate the 48th anniversary of historic victory day at its Kolkata precincts.







The program began with the screening up of a documentary film named 'Immortal Bangabandhu' which depicted broadly about historic and vibrant life of this great soul of the sub-continent who was and is still deeply revered to as 'Greatest Bengali' of the last thousand ears Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who later paved the way towards the birth of one and only Bengali nation of the world Peoples Republic of Bangladesh.







The compeer of the program was Ahkamulla, well known elocutionist of Dhaka city. Among the participants were Brigadier Mohammad Abdul Hafiz, Dilip Chakravarty and Dr Gowhar Rizvi, International Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.







The Deputy High Commissioner for of Bangladesh Taufiq Hassan presided over the function and also proposed vote of thanks to the prominent speakers. Dr Rizvi in his speech thanked the government of India for the wholehearted support during the liberation struggle of Bangladesh and later on in various developmental projects which initiated economic development of Bangladesh. Even Dilip Chakravarty coined the same feelings as that of Brigadier Hafiz and Dr Rizvi.





It is sincerely believed that with this kind of small scale seminar the relations between India and Bangladesh will further widen in the upcoming days. Later on first day's program got carried on with multifarious cultural functions. It will be carried on from Wednesday till Friday.



