Jaipurhat Chamber of Commerce holds meeting

Kalai UNO Mobarak Hoaasain speaking at the introduction meeting of newly formed committee of 'Jaipurhat Chember of Commerce and Industry' in Kalai of jaipurhat on Wednesday. -AA



Discussion meeting of newly elected Committee of Jaipurhat Chamber of Commerce and Industry held in Kalai. The program was organized on Tuesday in the premises of 'Three-F Food Processing Mill' of the municipality. The program was premised by the former president Abdul Hakim Mondol of Jaipurhat Chamber of commerce and industry. UNO Md Mobarok Hossain, OC MD Abdul Latif Khan, Jaipurhat municipality's former mayor Abdul Aziz Molla, Kalai municipality's Mayor Khondoker Halimul Alom Jon, former mayor Toufikul Islam Talukdar, Newly elected President Anowarul Haque Anu of Jaipurhat Chamber of commerce and Industry, senior vice president Ahsan Kabir, Vice president Mahbub Islam spoke in the meeting.





---AA Correspondent, Jaipurhat

