Child fair stresses awareness of women, child issues

Deputy Commissioner of Feni district Md Wahiduzzaman leading a procession ahead of a two-day long 'children's fair' in Feni town on Wednesday. -AA



A 2-day-long child fair was held under the project of the 5th child and women development initiated by District Information Office and Directorate of Public Relations and Ministry of Information at Parshuram upazila in Feni on Tuesday.





Feni Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md wahiduzzaman was the chief guest in the program presided by Parshuram Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Yasmin Akter. The program was conducted by district information officer Md Belayet Hossain.





Porshuram Upazila Chairman Kamal Uddin Mazumder, Phulgacchi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Saiful Islam, agriculturist Kamruzzaman, health and family planning officer Abdul Khaleque, Assistant Commissionder (land) Mong Marma, Municipal Mayor Nizam Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury Sajel spoke in the program as special guests with others. After the discussion meeting the chief guest visited fourteen stalls of different schools of the upazila.







---Sobir Ahmed Forkan, Porshuram, Feni

