From micro-credit to financial inclusion: A paradigm shift





Micro-credit is a very old practice and exists in almost every country in the world. But its institutionalization has developed in recent years. Micro-credit has transitioned from informal to formal practice with the objective of participating in the national development process.







In its beginning years it talked of very high ambitious goals, which pulled many thinkers, economists and policymakers towards accepting it as a panacea for the poor and marginalized of the world. With many accolades pouring in for structured micro-credit services, it also did not escape criticism. The criticisms, however, failed to stop the rapid progress of microcredit worldwide.







The state-supported micro-credit service, however, has suffered several setbacks in its journey till date. There were many abusers, whose objective was to make some quick money through lending to the poor who are, to the disbelief of the traditional financial service providers, very good, in fact the best, at repayment of their loans.





As greedy and unscrupulous persons and companies began to enter the race in the field of micro-credit and caused some sorry mishaps here and there, regulations became necessary on the part of the state. This introduced necessary order in the field and prevented it from being derailed by loan-sharks.







'Microcredit' also went along the path of evolution transforming itself into 'microfinance'. Though the two words were used interchangeably for the same use and purpose, there is a subtle difference between them. Mr. Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, now Senior Lecturer of Management Accounting at UNE Business School in Australia, mentioned this shift in his article "Paradigm Shift in the Microfinance Sector and its Implications for Theory Development: Empirical Evidence from Pakistan" (Australasian Accounting Business and Finance Journal, Issue 4, Volume 2, December 2008).







He wrote, "During the 1990s, with the paradigm shift in the sector, many NGOs began providing their poor clients with a variety of financial and non-financial services, not just microcredit." In a footnote he mentioned, "The term 'microfinance' replaced the term 'microcredit' in the literature when the sector started providing a wide range of financial services to the poor in addition to extending small loans."







The shift from 'microcredit' to 'microfinance' was, however, confined mainly to literature, not much reflected in action. Even in literature it was not followed rigidly allowing wide range of interchangeability between them. The words were also used side by side complementing each other.







Yet the word 'microcredit' tends to invoke so many harsh criticisms in the corridor of power that even some leaders in the field look for alternative words. Some philosophical justifications are also offered for such searching and creating new words fulfilling the purpose.







'Appropriate credit' is such a word coined and preferred by Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Chairman of PKSF (Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation), an apex development organization working with microfinance organizations in Bangladesh for sustainable poverty reduction through employment generation.







Further shift in the use of the word is evident in what PKSF says about itself on its website: 'In the beginning of its operations in 1990, PKSF set the goal of creating self-employment opportunities in the rural off-farm sector and adopted the strategy of promoting a credit program for attaining this goal.







This credit program, launched for the rural moderate poor, has been diversified over time in accordance with the changing needs of heterogeneous poverty-stricken segments of society and has gradually evolved into an "inclusive financing program".







PKSF's present financing program includes the moderate poor of both urban and rural areas, ultra-poor, micro entrepreneurs, marginal and small farmers; members of these poverty groups are offered customised services. Enabling the poor to come out from the low productivity trap, PKSF has integrated capacity building, technology transfer, value chain development and other technical services in its development programme.'







It is further evident in the first of the five PKSF objectives, which is: 'Provide financial assistance and institutional development support to appropriate organisations for implementing sustainable inclusive financial programmes for reduction of poverty through creating productive employment opportunities for the moderate and ultra poor, small and marginal farmers and micro-entrepreneurs.' To understand it clearly it is worth noticing the phrase 'appropriate organisations for implementing sustainable inclusive financial programmes'.





The push for the necessary shift arose at the global level with the backing of some international agencies. The United Nations General Assembly declared 2005 as the International Year of Microcredit. and recognized "the need for access to financial services, in particular for the poor."





Then the UN brought out a Publication, "Building Inclusive Financial Sectors for Development" in 2006. Its foreword written by Kofi Annan, then Secretary-General of the UN, has started thus: 'Building inclusive financial sectors improves people's lives, in particular those of the poor.







A small loan, a savings account or an insurance policy can make a great difference to a low-income family.' His call was to work together 'to empower the poor and to ensure that poor people around the world have access to a wider range of financial services."







All these minor and major shifts were occurring during the period of MDGs. In 2015 the World Bank declared its commitment to universal financial access for one billion people by 2020. And world leaders adopted SDGs admitting financial inclusion as an enabler for several of the sustainable development goals.





A paradigm shift has clearly occurred in the field of microfinance with its evolution into financial access for all including the poor, disadvantaged and marginalized of the world entitling them to the broad financial services available in the market. This movement with all the minor and major shifts, however, is still far away from complete democratization or socialization of financial services for the benefit of all in society.





The writer is Executive Editor

of SHIKKHALOK, a CDIP

education bulletin

