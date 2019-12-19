Alia-Ranbir's fan frenzy





Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor undoubtedly have a huge fan base all over the country. The couple is now shooting for 'Brahmastra' in Varanasi and their fans are going mad to get a glimpse of the actors. While the couple agreed to click photos with the fans, it was disrupting the shooting schedule. Many fans even tried to click pictures from the shooting location and posted it on social media. A source close to the film reveals, "The makers were concerned about the leaked pictures because they want to keep everything under wraps. There has been an increase in security just to avoid chaos." Alia and Ranbir even walked through the by-lanes to reach to the Gai Ghat. The shooting was supposed to start in the morning but got delayed due to rain. The two were shooting for a dance sequence choreographed by Remo D'Souza.



