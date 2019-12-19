Purnima pairs up with Tahsan in 'Bhalo Bashabashi'





National Film Award winner actress Purnima is seen only in special days' play. It is also happened in case of singer-actor Tahsan Khan. For the first time, Purnima paired up with Tahsan in a TV play titled 'Bhalo Bashabashi' directed by Sagor Jahan.





Shooting of the play started on Tuesday in a new shooting house at Sector No 12 of Uttara in the city. Yesterday its shooting was finished, according to director Sagor Jahan. While talking about making the play director Sagor Jahan said, "When we feel somebody's caring as pain then we go to another person to get caring.







Then we can realize what is caring. It is the main theme of the play. In the play, Tahsan is playing the role of Ador while Purnima is acting in role of Mississippi. This play will be aired on Global TV, online TV, on the occasion of coming Valentine's Day."







Purnima said, "Earlier I acted in Sagor Bhai-written and other director's direction. This time I am working under Sagor Bhai's direction in this play. He is a talented director whose direction there are many viewers' plays. I watch his directed works. For this reason, after hearing his name as director I agreed to work in this play because I do not acting in TV play regularly. Therefore, I got Tahsan as my co-actor in this play. I believe viewers will enjoy the play."





Tahsan shared his feelings by this way, "Sagor Bhai is my one of the favorite directors. I have full confidence on him. I am delighted to share the screen with Purnima for the first time. It is no doubt she is a talented actress.







Under Sagor Jahan's direction, Tahsan first acted in play 'Ekti Moddhyobitto Fridge-er Golpo'. Later he acted in 10 plays under Sagor Jahan's direction. Now he has been engaged with stage shows.



Leave Your Comments