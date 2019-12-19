Kallis to bolster SA coaching set-up



Cricket South Africa have appointed former test stalwart Jacques Kallis as batting consultant ahead of the four-test series with England.





Kallis, one of the game's great all-rounders, will be reunited with head coach Mark Boucher and director of cricket Graeme Smith after the trio played leading roles on the pitch in helping South Africa to the number one ranking across all three formats. South Africa have struggled with the bat in five-day cricket in 2019, having only passed 300 once in their last 10 innings at home to Sri Lanka and away in India.





They failed to reach 200 five times. The retirement of Smith, Kallis, Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers in recent years has decimated the South African top order and Boucher will lean on his former teammate to improve their fortunes.



Kallis played in a combined 519 international matches, scoring 25,534 runs and taking 577 wickets. He retired from all forms of international cricket in 2014 after amassing 62 international centuries.The first test against England starts on Boxing Day in Pretoria, followed by matches in Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.





Reuters, Capetown





