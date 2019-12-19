BCB releases Charl Langeveldt

Charl Langeveldt

Bangladesh pace bowling Coach Charl Langeveldt has been released by the BCB following a request from Cricket South Africa (CSA). The former South Africa paceman is expected to take up a coaching role with CSA.





BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said: "I can confirm that we have received a formal request for his release. We value our strong cricketing relationship with CSA.







We have also taken into consideration that he was a South African international cricketer and we understand his reasons for wanting to work with his own team. The Board has decided to release him with immediate effect."





Langeveldt had joined the Bangladesh Team's coaching staff in July this year on a contract that was due to end in 2021 but was granted his release just five months into his tenure.





"Langeveldt said he has offer to work in South Africa's senior side, which is why he requested the BCB to let him go. We have decided to release him," BCB's cricket operations committee chairman Akram Khan said.





With Cricket South Africa making a huge overhaul in their coaching set-up in recent times that included the appointment of Mark Boucher as South Africa's men's team coach, this move comes as another step in the process.



"Actually South African Cricket Board requested us to release him. They want him to appoint as their bowling coach in the new set-up. They were aware of his contract with us. Therefore, they requested us to release him. He also wants to join his country's coaching role. We already release him from his duties." BCB Chief Nazmul Hasan Papon said.





The appointment sees another notable former player join the overhaul at Cricket South Africa, with former skipper Graeme Smith currently holding the role of interim director of cricket and playing a key role in bringing Boucher into the fold.





"I have brought Boucher on board because I feel he will bring the toughness to turn a young and inexperienced Proteas squad into a battle-ready outfit," Smith had said at a media briefing at Newlands.







"With his experience of a long career as an international cricketer he has firsthand experience of what it takes to succeed in the Test arena. South Africa's next major series is at home against England, consisting of four Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is, beginning with the Boxing Day Test.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh will tour Pakistan next month and so the BCB has exactly a month to replace Langeveldt.. However, Champaka Ramanayake, the BCB academy's bowling coach, could take over the bowling coach role for a temporary basis.

