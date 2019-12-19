Pakistan face SL in 2nd Test today

Lahiru Kumara



After the truncated first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, expectations are high ahead of the second Test, with forecasts pointing to improved weather conditions in Karachi from today.





The much-anticipated return of Test cricket in Pakistan - the Rawalpindi Test was the first in the country in over a decade - ended tamely, with only 167 overs of play possible across five days due to rain and bad light.Despite that, in the little play that was possible, there were three unbeaten centuries, eight wickets, and all-round good entertainment for the home fans in what was a good contest.





For Pakistan particularly, the centuries from debutant Abid Ali and Babar Azam, the No.9-ranked batsman in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings, is cause for optimism, particularly given the form of Azhar Ali, their captain. In 12 Test innings, Azhar hasn't scored a half-century, and it is a sequence of scores he'll be desperate to change.Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be without Kasun Rajitha, who sustained a left hamstring strain in Rawalpindi.



Asitha Fernando, the 22-year-old quick, who was called up to the side as replacement for the injured Suranga Lakmal, is in line to make his Test debut, should the management opt to continue with a three-man pace attack.







---ICC









