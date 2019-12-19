Cumilla keep Rangpur winless in BBPL

Cumilla Warriors batsman Dawid Malan plays a cut shot against Rangpur Rangers during Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Chattogram-phase match on Wednesday. -BCB





Rangpur Rangers' miserable run of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) continued as they suffered a crushing six-wicket defeat against Cumilla Warriors on Wednesday despite Mohammad Shahzad blitz.





English T20 specialist Dawid Malan produced a grandstand finish to lead his side Comilla to a crucial victory in a high-scoring BBPL clash at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.







The left handed batsman injected life into Cumilla's campaign with a match-winning knock and Sabbir Rahman has timed his performance perfectly for his side.





In a match that saw fortunes fluctuate till the dying moments, and Malan held his nerve in the final over to assure Cumilla's win with two balls in hand.







Chasing a tricky target of 182 for a win, Cumilla were helped toward the finish line thanks mainly to Malan who struck an unbeaten 42 off 24 balls.





This is Dhaka's second win in the competition, having lost to Dhaka Platoon in their second match. Needing 11 runs to win from the remaining six balls, Comilla assured their triumph when Malan calmly belted a six and a four to Abell to snatch the game.







The contest seemed to go out of Rangpur's hands when Sabbir and Malan shared a rapid 56-run stand for the third wicket. Cumilla made a sound start during chase as openers Soumya Sarkar (41) with the support of Rajapaksa (32) build up a quick 61-run stand. After their falling, Sabbir and Malan guided Cumilla innings sensibly.





Cumilla were mainly guided by Malan who soaked in the pressure and calmly hit two fours and three sixes but Credit should also be given to big hitter Sabbir who blasted a 40-ball 49 in vital time.





Earlier opted to bat first, opener Mohammad Shahzad top-scored with an impressive 61 off 27 balls as Rangpur were able to most a commanding total.







Rangpur also made a strong start as Shahzad started charging over Cumilla bowlers. The openers put on 49 runs. Shahzad, who hit seven fours and four colossal sixes in his blazing knock, carried the responsibility of taking Rangpur to a fighting total despite middle order failure-- he played some exquisite shots towards his innings.





Cumilla spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman got two wickets for 25 runs in his four overs spell. Rangpur lost all their three matches in BPL so far.







Rangpur will fight today against favourite Khulna Tigers in the first match of the day with the high hopes of grabbing first win of the tournament while Cumilla would eye to continue winning momentum when they face against Chattogram Challengers at the same day under the lights.



Leave Your Comments