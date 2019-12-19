US-Bangla Assets to co-sponsor Rehab Fair





US-Bangla Assets will be a co-sponsor of the upcoming Rehab Fair which is going to be held from December 24-28 at Bangabandhu Interna-tional Convention Center. There will be an attractive gift if someone books plots of US-Bangla Assets located at Purbachol American City.







US-Bangla Assets has established Purbachol American City near Dhaka city. This project is the mixture of beauties and demands of a modern city.







According to sources, there will be a big field for sports covering the area of 20 bigha. There would also be a solar home solution for providing renewable energy in this project. All kinds of modern facilities will be set up including wireless CC camera, central monitoring system. US-Bangla is going to set up underground cable system electricity supply for the first time in the housing sector in the country.







For medical and educational facilities, there will be set up 550-bedded Modern Medical College and Hospital, International Standard Boarding School and College, Bangla and English medium school, English version school, amusement park, sports complex, indoor sports facilities.







To enrich the beauty of the project, international standard convention centers, five-star hotel, trade center, super shop, central mosque, power station etc will be established there. There will also be set up duplex zone and condominium which will be built following the models of other developed countries.







US-Bangla Assets has already started the business activities of USB including Green University. The construction works of US-Bangla Medical College and Hospital will be started soon.



