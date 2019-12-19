'RCCI working to promote regional trade with BBIN nations'

Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu addressing the annual general meeting (AGM)-2019 of RCCI held at its auditorium at Rangpur on Wednesday.





Leaders of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) have said they are working to promote trade among Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) for faster economic progress in Rangpur division and the sub-Himalayan region.





They put emphasis on attracting foreign investments for joint ventures in Rangpur division to promote private sector enterprises, trade and industrialization to create huge unemployment for accelerating economic development in the whole region.





They made the observations on Wednesday at the annual general meeting (AGM)-2019 of RCCI held at its auditorium with RCCI President Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu in the chair.





The RCCI President presented excerpts of the previous AGM, annual report on RCCI activities, audit report, statements of accounts, revised budget-2019 and proposed budget for 2020-2021 FY and those were adopted unanimously after open discussion.







Former Director of FBCCI Mosaddek Hossain Bablu, incumbent Senior Vice-president of RCCI Mostoba Hossain Ripon, its Vice-president Manjur Ahmed Azad, former Directors Alhaj Emdadul Hossain, Kazi Mohammad Adam, its general members Harunur Rashid, Nittya Ranjan Sarker, Abdul Mannan Sharif, Rezaul Karim, Rashed Rana Rasu and Nafiza Sultana participated in the discussion.





The speakers suggested for bringing more dynamism in RCCI activities, accelerating industrialization in private sectors, flourishing trade and business for economic development of Rangpur division and the sub-Himalayan region.





The RCCI President said steps would be taken for faster development of Rangpur region through activation of single digit interest rate in the banking sector to create more young entrepreneurs and arrange B2B (business to business) meets to promote regional trade with BBIN nations.





The RCCI Board of Directors is working to promote industrialization and trade and assist local businesspersons despite tough competition facing challenges of free market economy to earn more foreign exchange and reduce business deficit.





"The RCCI continues exchanging views with envoys and delegations of the neighboring countries and different regional business organizations to remove barriers for expanding trade among Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indian and Nepal (BBIN) countries," he added.





RCCI Directors Azizul Islam Mintu, Reaz Shaheed Shovan, Ashraful Alam Al Amin, Obaidur Rahman Ratan, Amjad Hossain Chowdhury, Partho Bose, Shahjahan Babu, Debobrata Sarker Ranju, Zulfiquer Aziz Khan, Akbar Ali, Ajoy Prasad Babon, officials, general and associate members, among others, were present.



