247 cartons cigarette seized at Shah Amanot

A NSI team held a man with 247 cartons of cigarette in Shah Amanot Airport, Chattogram recently.





A 247 carton cigarette of 'Easy Light' brand worth Tk 4 lakh has been seized from a passenger bag from Sharjah at Shah Amanat International Airport. The NSI team seized the shipment on Monday around 9 pm.





According to airport sources, Mohammad Iqbal Hossain Tarek of Fatikchari arrived in Chattogram on Air Arabia G9-523 flight from Sharjah. On the basis of secret news, the NSI team challenged him with a position in the belt of the International Arrival Department. The team then recovered 247 cartons of cigarettes from his baggage.







Deputy Commissioner of Customs Riyadul Islam said the detained cigarette was handed over to the airport customs for further legal proceedings.

