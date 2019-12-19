'Women should exploit the opportunities'

Chattogram city Women Awami League President Hasina Mohiuddin speaking at the closing ceremony of the Online Entrepreneur Trade Fair 2019 at the at the seminar hall of 13th International Women SME Trade Fair 2019 in Pologround of Chattogram on Tuesday. -A





Women are moving forward, breaking the chains of subjugation, said Chattogram city Women Awami League President Hasina Mohiuddin.







She said this at the closing ceremony of the Online Entrepreneur Trade Fair-2019 on Tuesday organized by the Ges Bangladesh Online Entrepreneur's Association with the help of Chittagong Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CWCCI), at the seminar hall of 13th International Women SME Trade Fair 2019 in Pologround of Chattogram.





CWCCI President in charge and Senior Vice President Abida Mostafa presided over the program. Among others, women Councilor Nilu Nag (Reserved seat-8), Additional Superintendent of Police Shibli Noman, Chittagong Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Director Rebeka Nasreen, Bangladesh Online Entrepreneur's Association President and owner of Wakeup Girls group and Chittagong Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Director Mostari Morshed Smriti and members of Wakeup Girls group were present at the program.





Wakeup Girls, an online-based group, was in full cooperation with the 5-day-long fair at the exhibition hall of the 13th International Women's SME Trade Fair Bangladesh from December 12 to December 3. Welcome speech was delivered by the President of Bangladesh Online Entrepreneur's Association, Wakeup Girls' owner and Director of the Chittagong Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mostari Morshed Smriti.





She said that the Honorable Prime Minister of the Bangladesh Government has opened the door of opportunities for women. If we work together without working alone, we can go far.The president said in her speech that one of the biggest challenges of online business is keeping the promise. It is possible to become a brand from an online business if you can maintain integrity and honesty.





In her speech, the chief guest said, "At one time the girls had to go through many limitations, many 'no'. The opportunities that the Prime Minister has given to women should be exploited. The chains of subjugation must be truly broken."





Speaking as a special guest, Nilu Nag said that the women should establish themselves as an example to the next generation. Successful participation of women must be ensured by eliminating discrimination between men and women. Also, special guest Shibli Noman said e-commerce; e-business will play a huge role in the GDP in the future. At the end of the event, participating entrepreneurs were rewarded.





